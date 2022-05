The central bank will relax rules for foreign exchange service for non-banks, Assistant Governor Alisara Mahasandana told a virtual briefing. The measures will come into effect on Friday and will make overseas transactions easier while simplifying hedging for businesses.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)