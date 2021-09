The Bank of Thailand will ensure financial conditions remain accommodative to support an economy that could grow less than 1% this year, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told an industry conference.

The BOT will review monetary policy and its economic forecasts on Wednesday. Its current economic growth forecast is 0.7% this year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)