Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai central bank says financial system stable but debt poses risks

12/30/2021 | 11:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk inside the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's overall financial system is stable and the economy is gradually recovering, but rising household debt and an uneven recovery pose risks, the central bank said on Friday.

Household debt continued to rise, while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus casts doubt over the recovery, Bank of Thailand senior director Don Nakornthab said.

The economic recovery remained uneven, especially in tourism-related sectors, Don said.

However, commercial banks and financial institutions were strong enough to cope with uncertainty with adequate liquidity to support credit and the recovery, the BOT said in a statement.

Going forward, accelerating debt restructuring, improving household debt and support for access to business capital will be crucial to ensure financial stability.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54aChinese cities on COVID alert as New Year holiday looms
RE
12:51aIndian shares on track for best year since 2017
RE
12:48aGold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand
RE
12:44aGlobal M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for first time
RE
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After -2-
DJ
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After Wall Street Closes Down
DJ
12:27aChina Dec factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds
RE
12:21aIndonesia will likely ratify RCEP in Q1 2022 - economic minister
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aPhilippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
3Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
4Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces t..
5Omicron, unruly passengers deter U.S. airline staff from holiday overti..

HOT NEWS