Asked whether the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee would have an off-cycle meeting to review the policy rate, an official said "No" in a message to reporters.

The BOT's next scheduled policy review will be on Aug. 10, when economists expected a hike in the key rate from a record low of 0.50%.

