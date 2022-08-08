Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai central bank to raise rates on August 10 as inflation surges

08/08/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

(Corrects Nomura's Charnon Boonnuch comment in 14th paragraph to "demand-pull" not "demand pool", in 15th paragraph to "risks of" not "resource")

By Anant Chandak

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Thailand's central bank will raise interest rates for the first time in around four years from a record low on Aug. 10 as the central bank shifts its focus from economic growth to rising inflation, a Reuters poll found.

High inflation, a global phenomenon from disrupted supply chains, has also affected Thailand and it has remained above the central bank's target of 1-3% since early 2022. It hit a 14-year high of 7.66% in June from a year earlier and remained around that level in July.

But the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has so far kept its policy rates unchanged to foster economic growth although last month it signalled a gradual monetary policy tightening to combat inflation.

That shift was evident in June when calls for rate hikes grew louder and three of seven monetary policy members voted in favour of a rate hike.

"The BOT guidance was that with economic recovery improving on the back of faster return of tourists, the need for extra policy accommodation is lessening," said Charnon Boonnuch of Nomura.

"So they are looking to normalize the policy by raising it gradually but not aggressively to make sure that the economic recovery is not derailed while addressing the risk to the inflation outlook."

In the July 29-Aug 5 poll, 17 of 20 economists predicted the BOT would raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% on Wednesday from the record low it has maintained since May 2020.

Only three respondents predicted a 50 basis point hike.

A battered Thai baht which had tumbled around 8% so far this year hasn't helped the burgeoning price pressures.

"The depreciating Thai baht vs the U.S. dollar, partly driven by diverging monetary policies due to an aggressive Fed, could pose upside risks to Thailand's imported inflation," said Chua Han Teng, an economist at DBS.

"Foreign reserves have been deployed to blunt excessive currency volatility."

The poll median showed the central bank would continue raising rates in small increments of 25 bps in the following meetings in Q3 and Q4 to 1.00% and 1.25%, respectively.

But there was a four way split among the 20 economists who had a view until end-2022. While eight expected interest rates to reach 1.00%, eight predicted 1.25%, two said 1.50%, two saw the rate hitting 1.75%.

"Some people expect a more aggressive move, calling for 50 basis points. We don't think that's the case. The recovery is still in the early stage...so demand-pull pressure is still picking up but slowly," noted Boonnuch.

"Given the global recession, the global demand for Thai goods exports could be weakening...we see risks of export growth turning negative in 2023."

Meanwhile, tourism in the country, an important revenue generator, was seen recovering quicker than earlier predicted yet still remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The central bank expects foreign tourist arrivals for this year at 6 million, revised up from 5.6 million previously.

"The Thai economy has become a "one-trick" pony, heavily reliant on foreign tourism...Policymakers would find it hard to stoke demand if tourist arrivals falter," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, economist at Kasikornbank.

(Reporting by Anant Chandak; Additional reporting and polling by Devayani Sathyan; Edited by Hari Kishan and Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.77% 0.69561 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.19% 1.20804 Delayed Quote.-10.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.26% 0.774 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.01756 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012566 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 1.38% 147 End-of-day quote.3.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.34% 0.62617 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.96% 924 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.00% 965 Delayed Quote.10.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aRichemont shareholder bluebell says pleased with response from s…
RE
05:19aRichemont shareholder bluebell says luxury group proposing exist…
RE
05:19aRichemont shareholder bluebell says previous claim that board re…
RE
05:19aUkraine's nuclear chief calls for military-free zone at Zaporizhzhia plant
RE
05:18aRichemont shareholder bluebell says richemont agreeing to repres…
RE
05:18aRichemont shareholder bluebell still wants seat on board despite…
RE
05:17aAs prices rise, the Post Office says Britons are turning back to cash
RE
05:13aCurrencies find breathing space as dollar eases slightly
RE
05:12aThai central bank to raise rates on August 10 as inflation surges
RE
05:12aEvonik to substitute up to 40% of natural gas at its German sites
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag ..
2Porsche and Piech families seek driving seat at Volkswagen - sources
3Hoa Phat Joint Stock : has supplied more than 4.5 million tons of steel..
4SoftBank posts $23 billion loss in first quarter
5Commodity, banking stocks push FTSE 100 higher

HOT NEWS