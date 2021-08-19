Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai central bank to test retail digital currency for public next year

08/19/2021 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank plans to test its retail digital currency for the public in the second quarter of 2022 as an alternative payment option, an assistant governor said on Thursday.

The retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) will not affect monetary policy or money supply in the system, Vachira Arromdee told a news conference.

The pilot project https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2021/Pages/n6064.aspx will evaluate the use of the CBDC in cash-like activities within a limited scale, such as accepting, converting, or paying for goods and services, she said.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) predicts demand for the CBDC will gradually increase and that it could become an alternative payment option, partially substituting cash and e-money, it said in a statement.

The BOT will assess results and risks from the test to ensure that the CBDC is beneficial to all and does not undermine economic and financial stability in the future, it said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aOil prices in longest losing streak since February 2020
RE
03:24aChina, U.S. maintaining 'normal communication' on trade, economic fronts - China ministry
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 3.50% (as expected in reuters poll)
RE
03:23aMalaysian palm oil exchange eyes night trading to drive growth
RE
03:21aThai central bank to test retail digital currency for public next year
RE
03:21aLondon stocks drop as oil, mining stocks weigh
RE
03:18aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Calls on banks to lower credit rates
RE
03:14aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : 2021 bond purchase in primary market so far amounting to 131.96 trln rupiah
RE
03:14aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : 2021 net liquidity injection so far amounting to 114.15 trln rupiah
RE
03:12aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Rupiah depreciation relatively less than other comparable countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3Robinhood sees retail traders taking a breather in third quarter
4S&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes
5ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : ROBINHOOD MARKETS : sees retail traders taking a breather in third quarter

HOT NEWS