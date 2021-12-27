Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai commerce minister sees exports in 2022 to grow 3%-4%

12/27/2021 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand expects exports in 2022 to grow by around 3% to 4%, the Southeast Asian country's commerce minister told a news conference on Monday.

Export growth has helped support Thailand's pandemic-hit economy, which relied heavily on foreign tourism.

"Supporting factors include the fact that global and partner economies were growing," commerce minister Jurin Laksanawisit said, adding that exports for 2021 were expected to grow by 16%.

Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 24.7% in November from a year earlier, beating a forecast for a rise of 18.0% in a Reuters poll, and against October's 17.4% rise.

The baht next year should trade around 32 to 33 baht to the dollar, he said, from current levels of 33.5 baht.

($1 = 33.5100 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by James Pearson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (AUD/THB) 0.25% 24.223 Delayed Quote.4.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.34095 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.77997 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) 0.36% 37.942 Delayed Quote.3.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.133 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.013318 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.68146 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.44% 33.523 Delayed Quote.11.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09aRussia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism - RIA
RE
03:08aTurkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge
RE
03:06aChina to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next year
RE
03:05aGazprom says it will not sell gas on its spot platform this week
RE
03:03aAbu Dhabi Global Market to switch to Mon-Fri work week - state news agency
RE
03:03aAbu dhabi global market to switch to mon-fri work week - wam
RE
02:59aModern-day Darwin, E.O. Wilson, dies at 92
RE
02:56aShanghai metals mostly lower as Omicron worries grip markets
RE
02:56aIndia's RBL Bank shares cut losses after RBI says bank health 'stable'
RE
02:51aChina tightens scrutiny on offshore listings in sectors off-limits to foreign investment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2Asia stocks, crude oil retreat as Omicron worries weigh
3China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
4TD on deal hunt after BancWest bid as Canadian lenders pursue U.S. grow..
5UniCredit chairman says banking M&A needs European focus -La Stampa

HOT NEWS