News: Latest News
Thai consumer confidence at 7-month high in August

09/12/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a third straight month in August, reaching a seven-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following government support measures and easing of COVID-19 curbs, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 43.7 in August from 42.4 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS