Thai consumer confidence at 7-month high in August
09/12/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a third straight month in August, reaching a seven-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following government support measures and easing of COVID-19 curbs, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 43.7 in August from 42.4 in the previous month.
