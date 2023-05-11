The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 55.0 in April from 53.8 in March.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for an 11th straight month in April, reaching a 38-month high, boosted by a recovery in tourism and increased activities ahead of an election on May 14, a survey showed on Thursday.
