May 10, 2023 at 11:20 pm

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for an 11th straight month in April, reaching a 38-month high, boosted by a recovery in tourism and increased activities ahead of an election on May 14, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 55.0 in April from 53.8 in March.

