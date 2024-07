BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped for a fourth straight month in June to its lowest level since last September due to concerns about an economic slowdown and political uncertainty, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 58.9 in June from 60.5 in May, the university said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Thanadech Staporncharnchai; Editing by John Mair)