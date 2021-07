BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in June, dented by the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak, a slow vaccine rollout and a sluggish economic recovery, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 43.1 in June from 44.7 in May. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)