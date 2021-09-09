Thai consumer mood at record low in August on tighter restrictions

BANGKOK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped
to a record low in August, hurt by stricter coronavirus
containment measures that slowed economic activity, a survey
showed on Thursday.
The restrictions were imposed in July and August but have
been eased https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2Q006L from
this month as the Southeast Asian country tries to support a
struggling economy.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce's consumer confidence index
fell to 39.6 in August from 40.9 in July, also dented by
political uncertainty amid growing anti-government protests.
However, consumers hoped the economy would recover in future
after the easing of outbreak curbs, university president
Thanavath Phonvichai told a briefing.
"We have seen no direction of whether confidence will
improve, but people have more hope for the future," he said,
adding more vaccines expected later this year together with a
decline in infections were positive factors.
The economy should show signs of recovery after the
relaxation of restrictions, helping bolster consumer confidence,
Thanavath said.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is now expected to
expand 0% to 2% this year, better than a previous forecast of 0%
growth to a 2% contraction, Thanavath said.
The economy shrank 6.1% last year, its deepest slump in over
two decades, with tourism devastated by the pandemic.
Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong
Punmeechaow said the economy should grow https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/thai-economy-should-grow-in-2021-as-virus-curbs-ease-deputy-pm-2021-09-09
this year and picking up pace in 2022.
(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon and Satawasin
Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin
Petty)