Thai consumer mood at record low in August on tighter restrictions

BANGKOK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in August, hurt by stricter coronavirus containment measures that slowed economic activity, a survey showed on Thursday.

The restrictions were imposed in July and August but have been eased https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2Q006L from this month as the Southeast Asian country tries to support a struggling economy.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce's consumer confidence index fell to 39.6 in August from 40.9 in July, also dented by political uncertainty amid growing anti-government protests.

However, consumers hoped the economy would recover in future after the easing of outbreak curbs, university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a briefing.

"We have seen no direction of whether confidence will improve, but people have more hope for the future," he said, adding more vaccines expected later this year together with a decline in infections were positive factors.

The economy should show signs of recovery after the relaxation of restrictions, helping bolster consumer confidence, Thanavath said.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is now expected to expand 0% to 2% this year, better than a previous forecast of 0% growth to a 2% contraction, Thanavath said.

The economy shrank 6.1% last year, its deepest slump in over two decades, with tourism devastated by the pandemic.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the economy should grow https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/thai-economy-should-grow-in-2021-as-virus-curbs-ease-deputy-pm-2021-09-09 this year and picking up pace in 2022. (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)