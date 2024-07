BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Constitutional Court said on Wednesday it will hand down its verdict on Aug. 14 in a case that seeks the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The complaint, from a group of former senators, stems from a cabinet appointment made by the premier that allegedly violated the constitution. Srettha denies wrongdoing and says the appointment was above board.

