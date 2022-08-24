Thai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review -media

ThaiPBS, Khaosod and Workpoint media reported the court's decision without citing sources. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, a former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.

