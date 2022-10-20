Thai domestic car sales rise 15.64% y/y in September

That compared with August's 61.72% year-on-year jump. In the January to September period, car sales increased 19.13% from a year earlier.

Car sales should meet a target of 850,000 vehicles in the whole of 2022, and could reach 900,000 vehicles if a shortage of micro chips eases, the FTI said.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Car production in Thailand rose 27.99% in September from a year earlier to 179,237 units, compared with August's 64.90% year-on-year surge.

In September, car exports jumped 35.97% from a year earlier to 100,389 unit, the FTI said.

The industry accounts for about 10% of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and its manufacturing jobs.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)