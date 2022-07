BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand increased 4.58% in June from a year earlier to 67,952 units, helped by an easing of COVID-19 curbs and increased tourism, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Monday.

But the pace was slower than May's 15.71% year-on-year rise. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)