BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is improving and expanding but its recovery remains uneven between each sector, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Monday.

He also told a forum Thailand's household debt to GDP ratio was about 88% as of the end of June. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)