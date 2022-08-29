Thai economy boosted by tourism; stability strong - finance ministry
08/29/2022 | 12:38am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy in July continued to be supported by improved tourism and consumption and its external position is strong and can withstand global volatility, the finance ministry said on Monday.
Economic stability remains sound despite the pressure of inflation hovering around 14-year highs, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)