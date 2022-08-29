Log in
Thai economy boosted by tourism; stability strong - finance ministry

08/29/2022 | 12:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thailand reopens Maya Bay beach after closing it for more than three years

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy in July continued to be supported by improved tourism and consumption and its external position is strong and can withstand global volatility, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Economic stability remains sound despite the pressure of inflation hovering around 14-year highs, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
