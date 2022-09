BANGKOK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is still expected to expand 3.5% this year, driven by increased exports, tourism and government support measures, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Wage increases approved by the cabinet on Tuesday should not affect the economy much, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.