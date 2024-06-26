BANGKOK, June 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow in the second half of the year but uncertainties remain, minutes of the Bank of Thailand's June 12 monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

The central bank also said its policy rate was consistent with the growth and inflation outlook.

At the June 12 meeting, the monetary policy committee voted 6-1 to hold the one-day repurchase rate steady at 2.50% for a fourth consecutive meeting. One member favoured a quarter-point cut.

The next rate review is on Aug. 21.

