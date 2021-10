BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Monday there was high uncertainty facing the country's economy and its monetary policy would remain accommodative.

The baht's volatility was in line with regional currencies and the central bank was ready to use appropriate policy tools as needed, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement at an analyst meeting.

