July 15, 2024 at 02:09 am EDT

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - There are no signs of a quick recovery in Thailand's economy and high household debt problems need to be fixed urgently, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told a meeting on Monday.

