Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai economy may grow 5-6% next year after weak growth

11/03/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

(Corrects spending in para 5 to 1 trillion baht (not 1 billion)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economic growth will be subdued this year due to the impacts of the pandemic, but it could reach 5-6% in 2022 if there are no fresh outbreaks, its deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian nation's most prolonged epidemic has eased, leading to a relaxing of restrictions and reopening https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/bangkok-welcomes-first-tourists-quarantine-free-holiday-2021-11-01 to more foreign visitors to reboot the key tourism sector.

The country is past the worst, while fiscal and financial stability remains sound, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is in charge of economic matters, told a business seminar.

Thailand is moving to its goal of a 70% vaccination rate by year-end, while sustaining manufacturing to support exports, a key driver of growth, he said.

The economy will also get support from 600 billion baht ($18 billion) of investment pledges expected this year, and a government scheme to attract 1 million long-term foreigners https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2QG1BU over the next five years with spending of 1 trillion baht, he said.

In 2019, nearly 40 million foreign tourists spent 1.91 trillion baht ($57 billion). The finance ministry predicts just 180,000 foreign arrivals this year, with 100,000 in the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, a joint business group of industry, banking and commerce raised its 2021 economic growth outlook to 0.5% to 1.5% from zero to 1% growth due to the reopening.

"The economy started to recover but not fast... importantly, positive momentum must continue, no on-and off closures," group chairman Sanan Angubolkul, also head of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told a briefing. He earlier predicted 600,000 foreign arrivals in November and December.

($1 = 33.36 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46aCeo of spain's unicaja says is not considering releasing any provisions for now
RE
04:44aIsrael's central bank urges government to meet looming budget deadline
RE
04:44aAustralian court rules higher backpacker tax is discriminatory
RE
04:42aEurasian Development Bank to invest $1.2 billion in its members in 2021
RE
04:39aUK HOUSE PRICES SHOW UNEXPECTED STRENGTH IN OCTOBER : Nationwide
RE
04:38aOil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps
RE
04:37aU.S. climate envoy Kerry sees 60% chance of capping global temp at 1.5C
RE
04:35aSpain's unicaja says will start to charge for some deposits as bank is losing money
RE
04:34aSpain's unicaja expects net interest income to bottom out in fourth quarter, and to gradually recover afterwards
RE
04:34aThai economy may grow 5-6% next year after weak growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Volkswagen takes stake in energy investor eit innoenergy
4BMW offsets lower deliveries with higher prices, EV sales
5Global shares hold near record peak ahead of Fed

HOT NEWS