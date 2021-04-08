Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year -c.bank

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may expand less than forecast this year after a new wave of coronavirus infections, a central bank official said on Friday.

Uncertainties remain high and there is a risk that growth could be less than the central bank's 3.0% forecast this year, senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant told a analyst meeting.

The current forecast has yet to include the impact of the fresh spike in COVID-19 infections, she said.

