Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year -c.bank

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may expand
less than forecast this year after a new wave of coronavirus
infections, a central bank official said on Friday.
Uncertainties remain high and there is a risk that growth
could be less than the central bank's 3.0% forecast this year,
senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant told a analyst meeting.
The current forecast has yet to include the impact of the
fresh spike in COVID-19 infections, she said.
