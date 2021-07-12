Thai economy may miss forecasts as COVID-19 cases spike-c.bank

* C.bank's current GDP projections at +1.8% in 2021, +3.9%
in 2022
* Latest virus curbs may hit economic activity more than
expected
* Says monetary policy to remain accommodative
BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy faces
significant downside risks and could perform below baseline
forecasts, the central bank said on Monday, as the
tourism-reliant nation deals with a recent jump in coronavirus
infections.
Thailand's biggest outbreak so far has seen a spike in cases
and deaths this month, prompting tougher containment measures in
the capital Bangkok and nine provinces from Monday. nL2N2OL0I6]
The restrictions would have a bigger-than-expected impact on
the economy, Chayawadee Chai-Anant, a senior director at the
Bank of Thailand (BOT), said at an analyst meeting.
"This policy may be more severe than expected and will
likely affect economic activity more than forecast," she said.
The prolonged outbreak and virus mutation could delay herd
immunity and reopening plans and dent confidence, she said.
"It's highly likely that the baseline (projections) will
shift lower," Chayawadee said.
Last month, the BOT cut its 2021 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%
from 3.0% and the 2022 outlook to 3.9% from 4.7%, due to
anticipated lower numbers of foreign tourists.
The BOT has left its benchmark rate at a record
low of 0.50% since mid-2020 after three cuts to ease the impact
of the pandemic.
Monetary policy will remain accommodative and the central
bank is ready to use policy tools as necessary to ease the
impact of outbreak, the BoT said.
The BOT will closely monitor the outbreak and assess whether
existing measures are sufficient, said Deputy Governor Mathee
Supapongse. "A combination of financial, fiscal and public heath
measures should be done appropriately," he said.
In May, the king approved a further 500 billion baht ($15.4
billion) of borrowing to cope with the outbreak.
Thailand started its mass vaccination drive last month but
has had limited vaccine supply. So far, 3.27 million out of
Thailand's more than 66 million people are fully vaccinated.
($1 = 32.51 baht)
