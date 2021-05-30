Thai economy may take until early 2023 to normalise - c.bank chief

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy could take
until the first quarter of 2023 to return to normal position due
to a third wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainty over
the rollout of vaccines, the central bank governor said on
Monday.
As the economic recovery will take time, there is a need to
move quickly to resolve liquidity problems facing smaller
businesses, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput
told a seminar.
