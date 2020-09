The government has used nearly 800 billion baht ($25.39 billion) in supporting economy, Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a business seminar.

The finance minister predicts Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will contract by a record 8.5% this year as the outbreak ravaged the key tourism industry and slowed consumption.

