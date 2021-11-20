Thai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - FinMin

* Economy to grow 1.0%-1.2% this year - Finance minister
* Says monetary policy must support fiscal policy
* Says fiscal policy remains strong
* Commerce Minister sees inflation at 0.7%-1.2% next year
BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected
to grow between 3.5% to 4.5% next year thanks to increased
exports and a recovery in the country's vital tourism sector
from the pandemic-driven slump, its finance minister said on
Saturday.
The Southeast Asian country earlier this month reopened https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/bangkok-welcomes-first-tourists-quarantine-free-holiday-2021-11-01
to vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine requirements
in a bid to reboot an industry which typically accounts for
about 12% of gross domestic product (GDP).
This year's growth is expected at 1.0% to 1.2% and monetary
policy must support fiscal policy in helping the economic
recovery which remains very fragile, Finance Minister Arkhom
Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. The economy
contracted 6.1% last year.
"During the crisis, fiscal policy has to play a key role and
monetary policy must help it to be able to spend... Today, both
policies are still going together," he said.
The government's main spending is on medical and economic
relief and stimulus measures, Arkhom said, adding the fiscal
position was strong, with the public debt-to-GDP ratio expected
at 62% at the end the fiscal year to September.
The central bank has left its key interest rate https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2S019V
at a record low of 0.50% since May 2020 to help the
economy.
Despite high oil prices, Thailand's inflation was only about
1% in the first 10 months of the year, held down by state
subsidies. In 2022, inflation is expected to be 0.7% to 1.2%,
Commerce Minister Jurin Lasanawisit told the seminar.
He also said exports could rise by 15%-16% this year.
Arkhom said foreign tourists started to return after the
reopening. The state planning agency predicted 200,000 foreign
tourists this year, and forecast 5 million visitors next year.
That compared with 40 million foreign tourists in 2019.
