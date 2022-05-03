Thai economy seen growing 3.5% this year -PM

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.5% this year, down from an earlier projection of 4.0%, the prime minister said on Tuesday, noting how the Russia-Ukraine war could slow the economies of the country's trading partners.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy in the first quarter performed better that in the previous three months, helped by exports and tourism, Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.

