Thai economy seen growing 3.5% this year -PM

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to
grow 3.5% this year, down from an earlier projection of 4.0%,
the prime minister said on Tuesday, noting how the
Russia-Ukraine war could slow the economies of the country's
trading partners.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy in the first quarter
performed better that in the previous three months, helped by
exports and tourism, Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.
