  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Thai economy seen growing 3.5% this year -PM

05/03/2022 | 02:43am EDT
BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.5% this year, down from an earlier projection of 4.0%, the prime minister said on Tuesday, noting how the Russia-Ukraine war could slow the economies of the country's trading partners.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy in the first quarter performed better that in the previous three months, helped by exports and tourism, Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
