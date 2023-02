BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.8% this year, helped by a rebound in the vital tourism sector, the finance minister said on Saturday.

Domestic spending has increased, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a Radio Thailand programme. He said any aggressive interest rate hikes would increase business costs and household debt levels. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by William Mallard)