BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 3.0 to 3.5% this year, while a weak baht is benefiting exports, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar on Wednesday. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)