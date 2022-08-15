Thai economy to continue growing despite weaker-than-expected Q2 - c.bank

* Growth will be driven by recovery in tourism
* C.bank says global slowdown should have limited impact
* Sees inflation higher in August
* Says gradual rate hikes to help recovery, vulnerable
groups
BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Despite a weaker-than-expected
second quarter, Thailand's economy is expected to continue
growing in the second half of the year as tourism picks up, the
central bank said on Tuesday, suggesting gradual policy
tightening may continue.
Second-quarter growth missed the central bank's forecast
due to lower-than-expected private investment and inventories,
but other elements overall were better than expected, including
exports and tourism, Assistant Governor Piti Disyatat told TNN
News.
"The picture reinforces that the economic recovery has
begun," he said.
In April-June, the economy grew 2.5% from a year earlier and
0.7% from the previous three months.
In June, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) forecast economic growth
of 3.3% this year, with foreign tourists seen at 6 million. But
it recently said growth could beat its forecast as there was
some upside to its foreign tourist projection.
The government's planning agency forecast 9.5 million
foreign tourist arrivals this year. There were nearly 40 million
foreign visitors to Thailand in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
A global economic slowdown should have a limited impact on
the Thai economy as the recovery of tourism has not historically
been very sensitive to the global economy, Piti said.
Inflation is likely to be higher in August before gradually
falling but should still be close to forecasts, he said.
The BOT has forecast headline inflation of 6.2% this year
and 2.5% next year, compared with its target range of 1% to 3%.
Headline inflation was 7.61% in July, around a 14-year high.
Last week, the BOT raised its key interest rate for the
first time in nearly four years, by 25 basis points to 0.75%, to
curb inflation and signalled further gradual hikes.
"Gradual policy tightening will allow for a gradual rate
transmission, helping the economic recovery and reducing the
impact on vulnerable groups," Piti said.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin
Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)