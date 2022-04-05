Thai exports may grow 5% this year amid Ukraine war - shippers

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected
to rise by 5% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5%
to 8% growth, due to uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war,
the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.
The group predicted exports would increase by 8% in the
first quarter from a year earlier and by 2% to 4% in the second
quarter. In the whole of 2021, exports jumped 17.1%.
