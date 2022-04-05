Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai exports may grow 5% this year amid Ukraine war - shippers

04/05/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 5% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5% to 8% growth, due to uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

The group predicted exports would increase by 8% in the first quarter from a year earlier and by 2% to 4% in the second quarter. In the whole of 2021, exports jumped 17.1%.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aU.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid
RE
12:32aAustralian dollar jumps 0.46% to nine-month high of $0.7580 afte…
RE
12:30aUk new car registrations down about 14% y/y in march - prelimina…
RE
12:30aUK new car sales fall 14% in March; best ever month for EVs
RE
12:26aGSK : Jefferies raises target price to $55 from $51.5…
RE
12:24aGSK : Jefferies raises target price to 2,100p from 1,925p…
RE
12:20aSaudi non-oil private sector keeps up solid growth in March - PMI
RE
12:20aJapan brings in 20 Ukrainian refugees on special flight
RE
12:17aAlaska oil field gas leak estimated at 7.2 million cubic feet
RE
12:16aN.Korea says it will strike with nuclear weapons if South attacks -KCNA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Exclusive-Canada to invest C$2 billion on mineral strategy for EV batte..
4HomeCo Daily Needs REIT : Appendix 3B
5Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

HOT NEWS