Thai exports may grow 5% this year amid Ukraine war - shippers

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 5% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5% to 8% growth, due to uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

The group predicted exports would increase by 8% in the first quarter from a year earlier and by 2% to 4% in the second quarter. In the whole of 2021, exports jumped 17.1%.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)