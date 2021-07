BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise more than 7% in the third quarter from a year earlier and 6% in the final quarter of the year, lifted by higher global demand and a weaker baht, the country's shippers' council said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, could grow 10% this year, the group told a briefing. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)