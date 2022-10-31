Thai factory output rises 3.36% in Sept, below forecast
10/31/2022 | 12:03am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in September rose a less than expected 3.36% from a year earlier, helped by an easing of COVID-19 curbs, the industry ministry said on Monday.
That compares with a forecast rise of 6.4% in factory output for September in a Reuters poll, and after August's revised 14.92% rise from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)