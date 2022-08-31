Thai factory output rises 6.37% y/y in July, below forecast

BANGKOK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing
production index (MPI) in July rose 6.37% from a year earlier,
helped by improved economic activity and last year's low base,
the industry ministry said on Wednesday, missing analysts'
expectations.
That compared with a forecast rise of 8.4% in factory output
for July in a Reuters poll, and after June's revised 0.2% drop
year-on-year.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin
Staporncharnchai
Writing by Orathai Sriring
Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)