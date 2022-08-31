Log in
Thai factory output rises 6.37% y/y in July, below forecast

08/31/2022 | 12:00am EDT
BANGKOK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in July rose 6.37% from a year earlier, helped by improved economic activity and last year's low base, the industry ministry said on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations.

That compared with a forecast rise of 8.4% in factory output for July in a Reuters poll, and after June's revised 0.2% drop year-on-year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS