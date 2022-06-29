Thai factory output unexpectedly drops 2.1% y/y in May
06/29/2022 | 12:12am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May unexpectedly fell 2.11% from a year earlier, weighed down by lower production of cars, hard disk drives and plastic pellets, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
That compared with a forecast 1.50% rise in output in a Reuters poll and a yearly drop of 0.03% in April, revised from a 0.56% rise.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies)