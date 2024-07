BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy has not been good for a long time, with growth deteriorating as it faces structural problems, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Economic growth projected at 2.4% to 2.5% for this year is low, Pichai Chunhavajira told a business seminar.

