BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thailand's finance minister said on Monday that monetary policy must support fiscal policy, which is key to ensuring economic recovery.

Monetary policy should stop acting for a while when inflation was rising, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a seminar. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)