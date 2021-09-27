Thai finance minister still eyeing GDP growth of 1.3% this year

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is still
expected to grow 1.3% this year and the government is
maintaining a target of 4-5% growth next year as it makes a push
to revive a struggling economy through support measures, the
finance minister said on Monday.
The Southeast Asian country's worst coronavirus outbreak to
date led to tougher restrictions imposed in July and August that
slowed activity, but those curbs have since been eased https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2Q006L
and authorities on Monday approved the reopening of more types
of businesses.
The economy has been severely affected by coronavirus
outbreaks but the government has quickly responded to the
pandemic with necessary fiscal and financial measures, Finance
minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.
"Looking forward, the government will accelerate the effort
and revitalise the economy," he said.
The government recently lifted the public debt ceiling https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-raises-public-debt-ceiling-fight-covid-19-outbreak-2021-09-20
for more fiscal flexibility to support growth.
"We still believe that in 2021 our economic growth will be
at a level of 1.3%. This is quite optimistic in a way, as
compared with the private sector," Arkhom said.
"For next year, we will keep our momentum for 4-5% economic
growth," he added.
At a separate conference, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput
Suthiwartnarueput said the economy might grow less than 1% this
year and the central bank was ready to introduce or adjust
measures as needed to help debtors and businesses.
The BOT will review its monetary policy and update its
economic forecasts https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2PA3QW
on Wednesday. Its current GDP growth projection is 0.7% for
this year.
