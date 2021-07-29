Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 1.3% growth

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's finance ministry on
Thursday slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.3%, from
the 2.3% expansion it projected earlier, an official said, as
the country struggles with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to
date.
However, the ministry raised its 2021 forecast for exports,
a key growth driver, to a 16.6% rise from the 11% increase it
predicted in April, Kulaya Tantitemit, head of the ministry's
fiscal policy office, told a briefing.
