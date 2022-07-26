Thai finance ministry keeps 2022 GDP growth outlook despite inflation

* 2022 GDP growth outlook maintained at 3.5%
* 2022 export outlook lifted to 7.7% rise from 6.0% increase
* 2022 foreign tourists seen at 8.0 mln vs 6.1 mln seen
earlier
* 2022 headline inflation seen at 6.5% vs 5.0% seen earlier
BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's finance ministry on
Tuesday maintained its 2022 economic growth forecast at 3.5%,
underpinned by increased domestic consumption, tourism and
exports, despite higher inflation, a ministry official said.
While Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will continue
to be supported by improved activity following an easing of
pandemic curbs, the impact of the war in Ukraine and global
monetary policies will need to be closely monitored, Pornchai
Theeravet, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, said.
Second-quarter economic growth is expected to be higher than
the first quarter's 2.2% annual pace, he said. Official
second-quarter gross domestic product data will be released by
the state planning agency on Aug. 15.
"The second half should see continued recovery as tourism is
good after the easing of curbs," Pornchai told a news
conference, adding other major countries also planned to allow
their citizens travel.
The tourism-dependent country is expected to receive 8.0
million foreign tourist arrivals this year, up from the 6.1
million projected three months ago, he said.
There were nearly 40 million foreign tourists in
pre-pandemic 2019.
The ministry now expects exports, a key driver of Thai
growth, will rise 7.7% this year, up from the 6.0% increase
previously forecast, Pornchai said.
Despite higher inflation, private consumption is expected to
rise 4.8% this year, rather than the 4.3% increase seen earlier,
he said, adding inflation should gradually reduce if energy
prices stabilise.
The ministry sees headline inflation of 6.5% this year, up
from a previous forecast of 5.0%, well above the central bank's
target range of 1% to 3%.
The central bank is expected to raise interest rates next
month to contain inflation.
