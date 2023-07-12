Thai foreign minister says he met with Myanmar's jailed leader Suu Kyi

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai said on Wednesday he had met with Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and that she was in good health.

Suu Kyi is currently in prison and has been sentenced to more than 30 years in jail for a multitude of offences, which she denies and is appealing at the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)