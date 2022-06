The economy is expected to grow a yearly 5% each in the remaining three quarters of the year, which would result in growth of 3.5% for the whole year, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. Government spending and a recovery in tourism are also expected to help, he said.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)