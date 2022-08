BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's government will offer more support to mitigate the impact of high energy prices, the finance minister said on Monday, as the country battles rising inflation.

However, economic stimulus steps are less necessary as consumption is recovering, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)