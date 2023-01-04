Thai headline CPI meets forecast in Dec, seen slowing in 2023

*
Dec headline CPI +5.89% y/y vs +5.9% in Reuters poll
*
Dec core CPI +3.23% y/y vs poll's +3.28%
*
Avg headline inflation at 6.08% in 2022, seen at 2-3% this
year
BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer
price index (CPI) rose 5.89% in December from a year earlier, in
line with analyst forecasts, but above the previous month driven
by higher energy and food prices, government data showed on
Thursday.
The index compared with a forecast for a 5.9% rise in
December in a Reuters poll and followed November's 5.55%
increase.
The pace remains well above the central bank's target range
of 1% to 3%, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will
raise its key interest rate at its next meeting on Jan. 25, to
bring prices back within target.
The core CPI index was up 3.23% in December from a year
ago,the ministry said, versus a forecast rise of 3.28%,
For 2022, headline CPI increased 6.08%, a 24-year high,
while the core CPI index rose 2.51%.
Headline inflation is expected to slow to 2% to 3% in 2023,
helped by a high base and a global slowdown, senior commerce
ministry official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a briefing.
The index, however, is set to remain high in the first
quarter this year due to a low base in the same period last
year, but should not top 5%, he said.
(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon
Writing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Editing by Ed Davies)