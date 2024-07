BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product in Thailand fell to 90.8% at the end of the first quarter from a revised 91.4% in the final quarter of 2023, central bank data showed.

However, the amount of debt was steady at 16.4 trillion baht ($448 billion) at the end of March 2024. ($1 = 36.61 baht)

