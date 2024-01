BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial sentiment dropped in December, weighed down by weak spending power and export concerns, an industries group said on Wednesday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index in December dropped to 88.8 from 90.9 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)