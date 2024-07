BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai industrial sentiment index fell for a third straight month to its lowest in two years in June due to a slow economy, weak demand and bad debt problems, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

The FTI said its industrial sentiment index dropped to 87.2 in June from 88.5 in May.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by John Mair)