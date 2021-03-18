Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai industries sentiment picks up in February as virus curbs ease

03/18/2021 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cars pass Skytrain construction site in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's industries sentiment picked up for the first time in three months in February after restrictions to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak were eased, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

The FTI's Thai industries sentiment index rose to 85.1 last month after hitting a six-month low of 83.5 in January, it said.

"The manufacturing increased on higher demand at home and abroad, supported by easing COVID-19 containment measures, FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree told a news conference.

Sentiment was also lifted by government stimulus measures and increased export orders on higher global demand, he said.

Thailand's exports, a key driver of its growth, are expected to rise 4% this year after declining 6% last year, according to the commerce ministry.

The group's index projecting sentiment over the next three months also increased, Supant said, adding the country's coronavirus vaccine distribution was also a boost as its immunisation campaign started last month.

However, the confidence of the Thai Chamber of Commerce hit a record low in February, dented by long sluggish tourism, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told a separate briefing.

"The business sector felt the outlook for the economy is not bright as tourism is completely quiet," he said.

The tourism-reliant country has yet to remove its strict entry curbs which contributed to an 83% reduction in foreign tourists last year from the nearly 40 million arrivals in 2019.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aGold touches over two-week high after Fed pledges to keep rates low
RE
02:41a'Home nesting' and telehealth spending to keep rising post-pandemic, McKinsey survey finds
RE
02:37aJapanese shares jump on Fed's growth projection, Topix at 30-year high
RE
02:34aBOJ seen phasing out guidelines on ETF buying, focus on band on yield moves - Reuters poll
RE
02:32aMalaysia says fresh stimulus to raise fiscal deficit to 6% in 2021 - report
RE
02:29aSouth Africa's Exxaro CEO to retire in 2023
RE
02:26aThai industries sentiment picks up in February as virus curbs ease
RE
02:21aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's Henan sees robust green tea exports
PU
02:13aU.N. body raises global economic growth forecast for 2021 to 4.7%
RE
02:09aJapan's topix closes above 2,000, first time since 1991
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
3BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..
4ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : ECKERT & ZIEGLER 2020: Earnings higher than expected
5STEEPER AND HIGHER: U.S. bond tantrum averted, but worries remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ